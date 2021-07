AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Auburn Police Chief James Slayton is settling into his new office. He was sworn in as chief just last week, but he joined the force 23 years ago.

"Like most people I got in because I drove by the police station everyday and wondered what went on," Slayton added, "I did start later on in life. I was 32-years-old when I started."