SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The number of overdose deaths in the U.S. is staggering - 93,000 people died in 2020 from drug overdoses. The is up 30% from 2019 according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Monika Taylor, the Director of Addiction Treatment Services at Crouse Health says that number does not surprise her based on what's happening locally.