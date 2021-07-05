Picture of the Day: July 5th, 2021

Picture of the Day
Posted: / Updated:
  • CG Nellenbeck – Raelyn wishes everyone a happy & safe 4th of July!
  • Katy Masterpol – First time enjoying fireworks!
  • Melissa Hilton – Paw-fect Holiday

Head to the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page and click “Like” on your favorite picture. The picture with the most “Likes” will be featured as our Picture of the Day.

