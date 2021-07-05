Picture of the Day: July 5th, 2021 Picture of the Day Posted: Jul 5, 2021 / 08:16 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 5, 2021 / 08:16 AM EDT Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP CG Nellenbeck – Raelyn wishes everyone a happy & safe 4th of July!Katy Masterpol – First time enjoying fireworks!Melissa Hilton – Paw-fect Holiday Head to the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page and click “Like” on your favorite picture. The picture with the most “Likes” will be featured as our Picture of the Day.