Picture of the Day: July 8, 2021

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers, start your engines because we are talking about NASCAR today! Every year, Watkins Glen International hosts multiple days races during NASCAR weekend and trophies are of course handed out at the event, but have you ever wonder where these trophies came from?

Two of the mega attractions in the Twin Tiers, the Corning Museum of Glass, and Watkins Glen International teamed up to create the trophies. The Corning Museum of Glass has been making trophies for Watkins Glen International for a decade now and some of the most notable NASCAR drivers have lifted this trophy in victory.