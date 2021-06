ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - On Tuesday, June 29, New York State will lift suspensions on driver's licenses for those who received them as a result of unpaid traffic fees and fines. And, payment plan options will be put in place.

"Hundreds of thousands of drivers were unable to drive simply because they could not afford to pay a traffic ticket all in one lump sum. And that ends tomorrow," said Katie Adamides, with the Fines and Fees Justice Center.