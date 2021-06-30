Picture of the Day: June 30, 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The goal of having 70 percent of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4 was set by Joe Biden this year, and the deadline is fast approaching. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped at a clinic in Syracuse on Tuesday to talk about the push to vaccinate ahead of the deadline.

People were surprised to see the Transportation Secretary in the Onondaga County Civic Center at a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, but Buttigieg was following Biden’s instructions to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.