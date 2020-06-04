Picture of the Day: Thursday 6/4/2020

Please vote for your picture of the day on our Facebook page.
You can submit pictures to be considered on the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page.
- 1.9 million seek jobless aid even as reopenings slow layoffs
- Black or white, relax and have a beer: Best friends of different races invite community for conversation and brew
- TechBytes: Thursday 6/4/20
- The List: Thursday 6/4/20
- Champions: Thursday 6/4/20
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App