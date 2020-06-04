Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Picture of the Day: Thursday 6/4/2020

Picture of the Day
Posted: / Updated:
  • On the Pond – Bob Donnelly
  • The Day is Gone – Sterling Oddo
  • Three River Point – Jeremy Ray

Please vote for your picture of the day on our Facebook page.

You can submit pictures to be considered on the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected