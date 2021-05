CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people can safely stop wearing masks in most settings on May 13, many retailers and businesses are revising their own mask mandates.

Those that are relaxing their masking rules are typically opening the door for fully vaccinated customers and employees, while suggesting those who are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 continue wearing one. They all say customers will have to wear masks if state or local rules say so, however.