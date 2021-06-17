Daily Pledge: Mrs. Heyer Pre-K Class Homer Elementary School, June 17, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - School's almost out for summer, but how exactly learning will look when students return in the fall remains to be seen.

"I think most people who are experts in pedagogy would say that students do best being stimulated within a classroom with all the critical thinking skills that we're trying to impart," said NYSSBA Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel Jay Worona. He says whether to keep remote options for some students in the fall should be a local decision.

Kyle Belokopitsky with the New York State PTA says moving forward it's time to get children back in seats in school buildings. However, she says there will be many families and students that may not be vaccinated or may have comorbidities. "I think the education community is discussing that, discussing what that remote option is going to be for September, what does that look like, is that school district based, or is it for example on a regional base hosted by a BOCES, a Board of Cooperative Educational Services," she said.