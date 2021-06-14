Daily Pledge: Mrs. Osborne’s Third Grade Class Lakeshore Road Elementary School, June 14, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - It was announced Friday that law enforcement will be participating in the "Operation See! Be Seen!" pedestrian safety campaign from June 11 through June 24 to decrease pedestrian-involved crashes. As part of this education effort, a new PSA will air on radio, television and social media and will be displayed on billboards.

The new PSA focuses on reminding pedestrians and drivers to look out for each other in scenarios where they may not be visible to each other due to obstructions in or near the roadway. This campaign is part of New York's nationally recognized Pedestrian Safety Action Plan.