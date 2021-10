NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- A Town of Onondaga man has been charged after a shooting Sunday in Nedrow, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.

Police say, Johnny Cannon III, 33, shot a 43-year-old man on the 200 block of West Roswell Avenue around 7:19 p.m. after an argument Sunday night. Deputies had to apply two tourniquets to the victim’s leg to control the bleeding.