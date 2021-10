TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - According to New York State Police, two people were found dead after a fatal fire in the Town of Tupper Lake. New York State Police, Tupper Lake Fire Department, and Piercefield Fire Department responded.

On October 23, at around 10:30 a.m., State Police were called to a camper fire at Township #19 Camp on Pitchfork Pond Road in the town of Tupper Lake.