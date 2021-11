SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Jarrett Johnson was Syracuse's 18th homicide victim. He was shot August 15, 2021, and passed away September 5, 2021. Almost two months later, Syracuse Police say they arrested the man who killed him.

Carl Newtown Jr., 35 of Liverpool, was taken into custody Thursday, police say. According to the Criminal Investigations Division, they say they secured warrants and retrieved enough physical evidence to make an arrest.