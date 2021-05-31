The Daily Pledge – Amelia and Luciana from Oswego

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tops Friendly Markets will now offer an at-home COVID-19 testing kit, manufactured by Quidel and distributed by McKesson. The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests provides results in the privacy of your own home. This fast, easy, over the counter COVID-19 test is ready when you are. Everything you need is included in the package and using the test is simple.

The test is authorized under an FDA EUA for home use with a self-collected anterior nasal swab sample for those ages 2-years-old and up to determine a positive or negative COVID-19 result. The kit includes two tests, which should be used over two to three days with at least 24 hours and no more than 36 hours between tests.