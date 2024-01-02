NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 and 7 a.m during The Morning News.

Do you have a submission you would like to make for the Pledge?

Important!

Please include the following information in your submission:

If you are a classroom, the teacher’s name, grade, and school.

If you are submitting an individual pledge, the child’s name and the town they live in.

If you are a community group, include the name of the group and where it’s located.

Send your submission for pledges here.