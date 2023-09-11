(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. during The Morning News.
Do you have a submission you would like to make for the Pledge?
Important!
Please include the following information in your submission:
- If you are a classroom, the teacher’s name, grade, and school.
- If you are submitting an individual pledge, the child’s name and the town they live in.
- If you are a community group, include the name of the group and where it’s located.
Send your submission for pledges here.
Pledge of Allegiance
I pledge Allegiance to the Flag
of the United States of America
and to the Republic for which it stands
one nation under God, indivisible
with liberty and justice for all