1000 Islands Snowmobile Club trails open for season, caution urged

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More snowmobile trails are open in the North Country.

The 1000 Islands Snowmobile Club confirmed on its Facebook on January 19 that its snowmobile trails are officially open for the season.

These trails are located throughout the1000 Islands region in the towns of Alexandria Bay, Cape Vincent, Chaumont, Clayton, Depauville and LaFargeville.

However, to address safety concerns, the Club also warned snowmobilers to ride with caution. The Club stated that there is currently a thin base of snow with lots of rocks, roots and other hazards underneath.

The Club also urged riders to respect the trails and surrounding areas as some reside on private property.

“Our volunteers put a lot of hard work into setting up this trail system,” The Club said in its Facebook post.” We don’t want to lose any more trails due to lack of respect for the landowner’s, so please respect what we have and ride safe and right.”

Trailhead parking for 1000 Islands snowmobile trails is located at Grass State Point, the Clayton Recreation Park, Lynn’s Small Engine in Chaumont and JK’s Roadhouse in Alexandria Bay.