MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An early-morning snowmobile crash killed two men in Lewis County.

According to the New York State Police, on March 4, Canandaigua resident, 44-year-old Charles C. Eldred Jr., was operating a 2016 Polaris snowmobile on Rector Road, Trail C5B eastbound, while 64-year-old Nicholas J. Klym from Barnegat, New Jersey was traveling westbound.

Both snowmobiles collided head-on. Preliminary investigations suggest that Klym failed to keep right at the crest of a small hill where the crash occurred.

However, both Eldred Jr., and Klym were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the Town of Montague. New York State Police were assisted on the scene by the Martinsburg Fire Department and an investigation remains ongoing.