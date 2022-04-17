CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Canton on Sunday.

According to a press release from NYSP, around 8 a.m. on April 17 officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Canton. An investigation into the accident determined that 19-year-old Cody J. Schweinberg from Madrid was driving a 2008 Honda Civic traveling north on Settlement Road before the crash happened.

The accident occurred when the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree. According to police, two passengers were in Schweinberg’s vehicle and were identified as 20-year-old Nathaniel C. Pennyman from Calcium and 20-year-old Tyler A. Bessette from Canton.