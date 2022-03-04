MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A massive drug bust in Massena led to the arrest of two residents on Thursday.

According to the Massena Police Department, on March 3, a search warrant was executed at 150 Maple Street in Massena.

Police confirmed that upon a subsequent search, 500 packets of heroin with a street value of approximately $8,000 and four long guns were seized by authorities.

As a result, 34-year old Brian A. Jacobs and 57-year-old Julia L. LaRock, both of Massena, were arrested on drug charges. Charges are specified for each suspect below:

Brian A. Jacobs

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, B-Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree- Intent to Sell, B-Felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, 3rd Degree, E-Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th Degree- Firearm, A-Misdemeanor, 2 counts

Jacobs was arraigned in Massena Village Court and released to another law enforcement agency for a different charge in their court.

Due to New York State Bail Reform, if Jacobs i not held by the other court, he will be held by Massena Village Court on a $1 cash bail.

Julia L. LaRock

Criminal Posession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, B-Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree- Intent to sell, B-Felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, 3rd Degree, E-Felony

Criminal Posession of a Weapon, 4th Degree- Firearm, A-Misdemeanor

LaRock was arraigned in Massena Village Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility with no bail.

Assisting agencies included St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Ogdensburg Police Department, Potsdam Police Department, Canton Police Department, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

The Massena Police Department confirmed that no additional details will be released at this time.