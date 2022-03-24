NEW YORK (WWTI) — Visitors to the Adirondacks are being warned of avalanche risks following the death of a hiker in mid-March.

On March 24, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advised all backcountry users in the Adirondacks of the risks for avalanches following mild temperatures and high winds.

According to the DEC, avalanche danger increases during thaws when warmer weather and rain melt existing snowpack and snow becomes unstable as its undergoes freeze/thaw cycles. Avalanches can occur in any situation where snow, slope and weather conditions combine to create instability.

Avalanche-prone terrain is found on mountains throughout the Adirondack Mountains, but it is most likely in the High Peaks region as there is more steep and open terrain.

Signs of an avalanche can include cracked or collapsing snow, weak layers, wet snow or fresh avalanches on terrain.

This warning from the DEC is coming only days after Forest Rangers found a hiker dead on Mount Colden. The 63-year-old man, identified as Thomas A. Howard from Connecticut, had planned to climb the mountain on the weekend of March 11 but failed to return.

DEC Forest Rangers found Howard dead in the Trap Dike under approximately four feet of snow. After consulting experts at the National Avalanche Center, evidence suggests an avalanche may have occurred at the site.

To minimize risks and dangers associated with avalanches, the DEC urges individuals heading outdoors in the coming days to recognize and avoid avalanche-prone terrain.

Backcountry users should travel on the valley floor away from large avalanche runouts, along ridgetops above avalanche paths, in dense timber or on slopes of 25 degrees or less that do not have steeper slopes above them.

The DEC also recommends carrying avalanche transceivers, shovels and a collapsible or ski-pole probe during these conditions. Additional tips are listed below:

Never put everyone on the slope, only one person should be on the slope at a time

Plan an escape route

Use slope cuts

Watch for cornices

Never walk to the edge of a drop-off without first checking it

If it looks too dangerous, use a safer route

Go underground it there is no other choice

In the event of an emergency, or to report a search and rescue to DEC Forest Rangers call 833-NYS-RANGERS.