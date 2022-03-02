UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Alpha Chi Rho fraternity at Utica University is holding their annual deep freeze for cancer event this week.

“Me and the brothers are staying outside of Strebel for a week, camping out, and raising money for research and the American Cancer Society,” said Andrew Viera, President of Alpha Chi Rho.

The fraternity will be holding daily events, such as pie a brother, in an effort to raise awareness and reach their $5,000 goal. Some are there just to help out, while others have a personal connection to the disease.

“One of my best friends from childhood was struggling in the battle for a few years and then he passed on in 2018,” said Tyler Smith, Member of Alpha Chi Rho. “So I love staying out here – just trying to help out the community and do as much good as we can.”