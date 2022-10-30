ITHACA N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department announced that they had made an arrest in the murder of an Ithaca man from early Friday morning.

Ithaca Police also identified the man killed as 38 years old Michael Monroe of Ithaca.

Ithaca Police report that yesterday Investigators arrested 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca for the murder of Michael Monroe. Jordan was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, which is an A-1 Felony. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.

The Ithaca Police Department asks anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has information related to this incident to contact them at one of the means below.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips