BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown Police Lieutenant was arraigned in court Thursday for charges in connection with unsuspected recordings of several women during sexual activity.

Belchertown Police Lieutenant Michael Beaupre is facing 21 charges of:

Unlawful wiretap (11 counts)

Photograph unsuspecting nude person (10 counts)

According to court documents from the Eastern Hampshire District Court, Beaupre allegedly recorded several women unsuspectingly during sexual activities. In January, a State Police detective met one of the victims that claimed to have found a black USB thumb drive on Beaupre’s desk in his home. She inserted the drive into her computer and found several folders labeled by the names of the victims.

When she opened the folder with her name, she told troopers there were several photos and videos she had voluntarily given Beaupre but other videos of them having sex. The victim allegedly never consented to be recorded after being asked several times in the past and was unaware that she was being recorded.

Nearly 350 videos found

The state trooper checked the thumb drive and found similar videos in other folders. A search warrant was granted and state police determined to have found 60 folders labeled with woman’s names, 13 of which were consistent with the unaware recordings. In those 13 folders which were identified as seven different women, troopers found approximately 348 videos consistent with two separate cameras in the room. Each of the victims told police they did not consent and were unaware they were being recorded.

Lt. Beaupre’s bail has been set at $5,000 and he is ordered to stay away from the victims. Belchertown Police told 22News Beaupre is on paid administrative leave. His next court date has been scheduled for June 14.