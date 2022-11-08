ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist is in critical condition in an area trauma center after an accident involving another vehicle.

The Ithaca Police Department reported that shortly before 11 PM last night a bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle and is in critical condition at an area Trauma Center. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Floral Ave. Upon the arrival of emergency responders that bicyclist was found to be unconscious with injuries to their head. The bicyclist was transported to an area Trauma Center where their condition at the time of the press release was listed as critical. The driver of the vehicle that was involved is cooperating with the police investigation.

The Ithaca Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation, which is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident, or that may have any information that may aid police in the investigation is asked to reach out in one of the following ways,

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips