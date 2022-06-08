HOMER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police announced that they have arrested a Broome County man for rape and endangering the welfare of a child for having sex with a minor in Cortland County in 2020.

On June 7, 2022, New York State Police at Homer arrested 40-year-old Alan S. Mitchell Jr. of Killawog, NY for the class “E” felony of Rape in the third degree and the misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation discovered that Mitchell Jr. had engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17 in the summer of 2020 while in the town of Freetown, in Cortland County.

Mitchell was in the Cortland County Jail on another case with the Sheriff’s office and was turned over for processing with the New York State Police. He was returned to the Cortland County Jail and will appear in the Freetown Court at a later date.