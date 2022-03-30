BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Buffalo Police, three officers were struck by gunfire during a pursuit Tuesday evening.

The officers’ injuries were reported as non-life threatening. One officer was shot in their bulletproof vest, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, and a second officer was hit in their bicep and ear. The third officer needed surgery at ECMC.

Gramaglia said the officers are in “good spirits.” According to the president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, all three officers are in stable condition.

Two individuals are in custody, Gramaglia said. One of them was shot by police and is being treated at ECMC; there was no update on their condition.

According to Gramaglia, after a brief encounter at a traffic stop, the suspects headed northbound on Niagara Street, made their way to Routes 198 and 33, then Bailey Ave, where one officer was shot through their windshield as shots continued to be fired.

He said another officer was shot in a different vehicle, as each officer that was shot was traveling in a separate vehicle. The chase ended at E. Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, as a suspect was reportedly shot at that intersection. The other suspect has been taken to Buffalo Police Headquarters.

FILLMORE & E. FERRY: This is where the shooting ended. The car seen here has dozens of bullet holes. More at 10, 10:30 and 11 on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/kLib5ZHza8 — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) March 30, 2022

“These suspects showed absolutely no regard for the community,” said Mayor Byron Brown. “I’m certainly very pleased that two suspects are in custody because these are very clearly very dangerous people.”

Charges against the suspects have not yet been named.

“It’s way too early to tell what charges are out there,” Erie County DA John Flynn said. Flynn will be on News 4 at 10 tonight.

Gramaglia also said the Erie County Sheriff’s office, the FBI and “every available detective” is working on the case and encouraged anyone with information or video footage to contact BPD Headquarters. The full press conference can be seen above.

Following the pursuit, a heavy police presence was at the intersections of Sycamore Street and Fillmore Avenue, Langfield Drive and Bailey Avenue, and E. Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, as well as at ECMC.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Senator Rob Ortt both expressed their thoughts with the officers via Twitter and thanked law enforcement for what they do.