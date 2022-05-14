BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple people have been struck in a mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue and the shooter is in custody, according to Buffalo Police.

The conditions of those shot are not known at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz first tweeted confirming the shooting: “I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted saying she’s monitoring the situation and has offered assistance to local law enforcement.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s office tweeted this statement:

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of [today’s] shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts.”

News 4 crews are at the scene.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.