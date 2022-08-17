UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting at a candlelight vigil on August 16th has left a 12-year-old boy with a face injury, and another victim claiming he was shot by ‘Santa Claus.’

Around 8:16 pm on Tuesday, units with the Utica police and Fire Departments arrived on the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street after receiving reports that a 12-year-old had been shot.

On the scene, they learned that a candlelight vigil was taking place on Columbia Steet when gunshots were suddenly fired. The victim and his mother were participating in the vigil when the child was hit in the face.

As officers helped the victims at the first crime scene, calls came in that more shots were fired at the intersection of Sunset Steet and Oswego Street and that there was a second 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded quickly. The man has not been identified at this time and has been extremely uncooperative with the police. When officers questioned him about his injuries, he claimed that “Santa Claus had shot him and that he would not tell them any more information.” Officers believe that this man was likely near the scene of the vigil at the time of the shooting. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s and his injuries were considered non-life threatening.

At the scene of the vigil shooting, officers found over twenty 9mm bullet casings, spread over two locations, and at least five vehicles that were struck by gunfire.

The 12-year-old boy who was shot at the vigil is reported to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was first taken to a local hospital, and then to Syracuse to have the bullet removed from his jaw.

Sergeant Michal Curley of the Utica Police Department has released the following statement:

“It has been stated over and over that these cases are very difficult to solve without public cooperation, and while every case is given the utmost importance, those that involve innocent young victims add an additional layer of experience to our investigators to find those responsible. Uncooperative victims and witnesses only harm our ability to bring justice to those harmed. “

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.