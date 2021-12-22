Catskills Fire Tower Challenge starting Jan. 1

CATSKILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the 2022 Catskills Fire Tower Challenge will start on January 1.

Once the challenge starts, visitors are challenged to hike each of the six fire towers in Catskill Park before December 31 of 2022. This includes Overlook Mountain in Woodstock, Hunter Mountain in Hunter, Red Hill Mountain in Denning, Balsam Lake Mountain in Hardenburgh, Tremper Mountain in Shandaken, and Upper Esopus in Mt. Tremper.

Once individuals hike all of the fire towers they must fill out the Catskills Fire Tower Challenge log of their completed hikes along with one of their favorite photos from their journey. Once it is completed they should email it to catskillschallenge@dec.ny.gov. or mail it to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233-1010 to enter. Entries must be postmarked by January 7, 2023.

Each person is limited to one entry and will receive a commemorative patch and be entered to win great outdoor prizes including hiking accessories. The complete set of rules can be found on the DEC website.