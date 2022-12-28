WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To help Western New York recover from the Christmas weekend deadly blizzard, New York State is calling out for more mutual aid and resources.

Several Central New York counties are stepping up to answer that call, including the Madison County Office of Emergency Management. Employees there are answering the call…quite literally.

As the Buffalo Blizzard wreaked havoc across Western New York, the phones at the Erie County 911 call center we’re ringing off the hook.

“They were getting dozens of calls a minute, which is just crazy for any call center.” Frank McFall, Director of Emergency Communications, Madison County

After New York State put the call out for more resources due to Erie County 911’s major backlog, Madison County 911 employees stepped up for relief.

The Madison County 911 call center has fielded calls for Erie County remotely, thanks to advanced technology. Frank McFall, director of Madison County’s Emergency Communications department, is leading the initiative.

“I’ve been here 19 years and 19 years ago, we would have never been able to do this,” McFall explained.

Madison County workers have taken calls ranging from serious medical emergencies, to people requesting snow removal, or answering questions from Western New Yorkers about how they can get their medical or even groceries.

If a call was high priority, such as a medical emergency, Madison County 911 had direct phone numbers to employees at the Erie County 911 call center.

“We would call them directly, give them all the information, and they would send resources from their end,” McFall said.

Regardless of the types of calls, Madison County is glad to be lending a helping hand in this time of crisis.

“We’re always here to help whoever needs help. It doesn’t matter if they’re a Madison County resident, visitor, commuter or if they’re somewhere else. If the technology is available, and we can help across the state, we’re always willing to do that. That’s kind of the nature of our business here.” Frank McFall, Director of Emergency Communications, Madison County

In addition to Madison County, County Executive Ryan McMahon is deploying a team from the Onondaga County Health Department to assist with recovery efforts.

Early Wednesday morning, snow crews and equipment from Oswego County departed for Buffalo, joining Syracuse DPW workers who arrived there Tuesday.

Chairman Jim Weatherup said Oswego County is supplying six crew members, five dump trucks, a service truck and mechanic, and one front loader to help with cleanup efforts.