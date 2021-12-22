Chemung County distributing N95 masks to residents

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In an effort to curb rising COVID-19 numbers, Chemung County will be distributing KN-95 masks to residents.

County Executive Chris Moss announced on December 22 the Office of Civil Defense and Office of Emergency Operations will be working together to distribute the masks to grocery stores, businesses, fire stations, libraries, community-based organizations and places of worship.

Anyone who would like a mask is asked to submit a request at the Chemung County website. The county will then contact you for delivery or pick-up.

Anyone with questions can call the Civil Defense Office at 607-873-1117.