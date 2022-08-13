SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) in Syracuse is inviting you to “Travel back in time” at Central New York’s only Dinosaur exhibit at the grand re-opening of the ‘Dino Zone’ on Friday, August 12th.

Get ready for a Jurassic size experience when you enter Central New York’s only permanent dinosaur exhibit featuring moving dinosaurs. It’s located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what Earth was like 65 million years ago, experience an immersive interactive Safari Hunt, and enjoy other new exhibit updates and enhancements.

“One of our most memorable experiences was the night that the Dino Zone opened at the MOST,” said Joanne Storkan, Executive Producer at Honest Engine Films. “Watching the young (and old) react and interact in awe and excitement with these prehistoric creatures made our donation from Honest Engine Films worth every penny of this investment! Long live the ‘Dino Zone’!”

The month of August has activities scheduled that include the new ‘Triceratops Climber’, the MOST STEM Story Time of the month dinosaur-themed “Triceratops Stomp” by Karen Patkau, and the documentary “Dinosaurs of Antarctica.”

The museum will also be offering “Dollar Dino Fridays” on August 19th and 26th, and September 2nd; children ages 2-11 (under 2 are always free) will have a $1.00 admission to the mesum, which will include an upgrade to the ‘Dino Zone’ exhibit and the film “Dinosaurs of Antarctica.” Tickets are not available online, so visitors must purchase tickets at the Museum. National Grid ExploraDome showings are subject to availability.

To find out more information about the Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) and ‘Dino Zone’, you can visit their website, here.