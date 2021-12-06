Comedian John Mulaney to perform at KeyBank Center in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to Buffalo next year.
A Saturday Night Live writer who’s also known for his Netflix specials, Mulaney will be bring his From Scratch tour to the KeyBank Center.
The show is scheduled for June 11.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They will be available at KeyBankCenter.com and JohnMulaney.com.
