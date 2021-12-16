Cornell University reports second dorm arson in two days

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Cornell University Officials reported that they responded to a second arson in the last two days in Ganedago Hall.

In the latest incident, an employee of Cornell Univesity EH&S ( Environmental Health & Safety) reported an arson to Cornell Police. The arson occurred on the third floor of Ganedago Hall on Triphammer Road between December 13 around 10 pm and around 3:30 yesterday. The damage was contained to burned carpeting in the common area of a suite.

The previous day Cornell University Police were investigating an arson that was also on the third floor of the same dorm. In that incident, a resident report door decorations and a “winter move out checklist” were burned resulting in approximately $100 in damages.

The Cornell University Police continue to investigate both of these incidents. Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to contact the Cornell University Police Department at (607) 255-1111.

Cornell University Police urge the community to protect themselves in the event of a fire by alerting those around them of the fire, then to evacuate the building, close room doors as you leave, activate the fire alarm, and move away from the building once you exit. Immediately report any suspected criminal activity by dialing 911.

We will bring you more information as it is made available.