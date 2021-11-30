COVID-19 cases increase in North Country schools following Thanksgiving

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the Thanksgiving holiday, COVID cases are increasing across the North Country region.
This includes spikes in local school districts as cases continue to be confirmed among students, staff and faculty.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 13 and November 29. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|0
|8
|0
|10
|18
|Belleville Henderson
|8
|24
|6
|14
|38
|Carthage
|29
|155
|17
|57
|212
|General Brown
|36
|78
|4
|13
|91
|Indian River
|37
|152
|16
|40
|192
|LaFargeville
|8
|28
|1
|5
|33
|Lyme
|15
|22
|0
|0
|22
|Sackets Harbor
|0
|15
|1
|2
|17
|South Jefferson
|53
|75
|7
|29
|157
|Thousand Islands
|21
|35
|2
|8
|43
|Watertown
|86
|289
|12
|44
|333
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|10
|49
|1
|10
|59
|Copenhagen
|36
|44
|10
|11
|55
|Harrisville
|2
|11
|0
|0
|11
|Lowville
|27
|71
|2
|10
|81
|South Lewis
|14
|66
|8
|18
|84
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|11
|89
|6
|22
|111
|Canton
|17
|69
|1
|7
|76
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Colton-Pierrepont
|2
|42
|1
|7
|49
|Edwards-Knox
|11
|21
|2
|4
|25
|Gouverneur
|56
|123
|10
|22
|154
|Hammond
|5
|8
|0
|1
|9
|Hermon-Dekalb
|8
|31
|1
|8
|39
|Heuvelton
|10
|25
|4
|9
|34
|Lisbon
|11
|25
|2
|4
|29
|Madrid-Waddington
|10
|52
|0
|4
|56
|Massena
|36
|141
|13
|29
|170
|Morristown
|1
|27
|2
|11
|38
|Norwood-Norfolk
|10
|45
|3
|10
|55
|Ogdensburg
|7
|113
|1
|12
|125
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|4
|15
|0
|6
|21
|Potsdam
|6
|45
|12
|20
|65
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
