(WSYR-TV) — It’s been 13 years since Continental Flight 3407 crashed in Erie County.

49 people on board died and one man in his home at the time of the crash. Shortfalls in pilot training were blamed. Since then, there was a push for better pilot training, and as result, the Airline Safety Act has been implemented.

13 years after that fateful day, families of those that were lost have taken solace in the fact safety measures are reaching new heights.

“Although this legislation cannot bring our loved ones back, we take some comfort in the extraordinary safety record that has been driven by it. We are also thankful for so many in both our government and the aviation industry whose efforts over the past thirteen years have made this possible,” the families wrote in a press release.

