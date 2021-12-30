DEC: Greenhouse gas emissions decreased 17% since 2005

FILE – In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. More than 300 businesses and investors are calling on the Biden administration to set an ambitious climate change goal that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — On Thursday, the Department of Environmental Conservation released New York’s first-ever greenhouse gas emissions report.

This report described statewide greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 through 2019. According to the DEC, under CLCPA accounting, the statewide greenhouse gas emissions have fallen 6% from 1990 and 17% from 2005.

The Department stated that the report also showed significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in the last 30 years in some economic sectors. This included a 46% emission reduction from electricity generation since 1990 and a 34% decrease from the industrial sector.

However, the DEC confirmed that emissions from the transportation and building sectors have both increased by 16% since 1990, although emissions from both have declined since 2005.

All findings in the report are expressed in tons of carbon dioxide equivalents from all greenhouse gas emissions. The DEC also said that it leverages the best available science and data to describe statewide emissions.

The report was compliant with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and will now be produced annually as required by New York’s climate law.

“The release of the first CLCPA-compliant, statewide report on greenhouse gas emissions advances New York’s efforts to implement our nation-leading Climate Law by providing a snapshot of greenhouse gas emissions, which will help ensure we achieve our aggressive target of net-zero emissions by 2050,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release.

“This annual report shows that while New York State has reduced emissions from several sectors over the last three decades, emissions from some sectors, including transportation, have increased, revealing that enormous challenges remain in our ongoing work to meet our emission-reduction targets. The report is a critical resource as we continue to act on climate and advance a just transition to clean energy that creates good jobs and supports a green economy for the future,” Commissioner Seggos added.

The full Statewide Greenhouse Gas Emissions report can be read on the Department of Environmental Conservation website.