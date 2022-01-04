DEC releases 2022 NYS Trail Supporter patches

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Outdoor enthusiasts can now purchase the state’s newest trail support patches.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released the latest New York State Trail Support Patches.

These 2022 patches consist of five designs that resemble the international symbols for some of the state’s most popular outdoor recreation activities. This includes cross-country skiing, hiking, horseback riding, camping and biking.

According to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, proceeds from patch sales benefit the Conservation Fund’s Outdoor Recreation, Trail Maintenance and Development account. This will help maintain and enhance DEC’s non-motorized recreation trails.

“New York State residents and visitors can show their love for New York’s premier recreational trails by purchasing this year’s trail supporter patches, starting with the seasonally appropriate cross-country skiing patch,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “All funds received will support projects to increase public access to outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Since patches were first sold in 2007, these sales have funded many projects including the construction of a boardwalk and pit privy in Texas Hollow State Forest, footbridges on the Northville-Placid Trail and at the Catskill Visitor Center, an accessible horse mounting platform at Brookfield horse assembly area, and multiple lean-tos in the High Peaks Wilderness.

Each of the DEC’s 2022 New York State Trail Support Patches will be available individually for a limited time. The entire series will continue to be available for purchase at any time.

Trail Supporter Patch for $5 (or the full series for $25) at any sporting license sales outlet, or online at the DECALS website.