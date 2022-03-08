CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the price of gas continues to climb so do the prices of diesel fuel.

It’s a flashback to the recession in 2008. The Russian – Ukraine Conflict limits the world’s supply of oil, resulting in supply chain issues. The price of diesel fuel skyrockets nearly $5 a gallon.

“It’s hard to make money out here now.” Jeffrey Savio drives his truck across the country, the climbing price of diesel putting a dent in his wallet.

Like other truck drivers, Savio was trying to get as far as he could on his truck’s tank. But he fell short by half a mile. “They actually had to tow me here. It cost me $1,800 to the state because I couldn’t be parked right there. $1,800 to tow me half a mile. They wouldn’t stop at the fuel pump to let me fill up, so I have to carry it over there now.”

The record average price for diesel fuel in Massachusetts was set in June 2008. The current average is only 10 cents short of that record.

“Today, I spent $700. Two weeks ago, I just pay $500. In two weeks it’s $200 more. It’s too high, it’s too high.”

According to AAA, in Massachusetts the average price for diesel is $4.84 cents, 9 cents above the national average.