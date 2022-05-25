OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Enchanted Forest Water Safari has announced that it will be opening for the summer on Wednesday, June 15, and they are expanding to be more efficient and increase its guest service capabilities.

“We have outgrown our space in the old Boardwalk Fries building and due to the popular demand for Boardwalk Fries, it was time to expand. The ‘Dack Shack is moving from its shared location within Tropical Treats.” said Katie Wojdyla, Vice President, and Director of Marketing

Guests to the park in 2022 can expect 8 new cabanas in the below locations, as well as all the classic rides, food, games, shops, storybook-themed characters, and ‘Family Circus Show.’

New cabana locations:

2 at the bottom of the newest rides – Serengeti Stampede, Mamba Strike, and Killermanjaro’s Revenge

2 between the Wave Pool & Amazon River

2 along the path from the Wave Pool to the Adirondack Expedition

2 on Cabana Island in the Adirondack Expedition next to the Sawmill

With no changes in federal and state mandates, there are no current COVID-19 restrictions.

Along with the facility expansion, the resort says that it is still hiring new staff for the 2022 season in departments including reservations, office/administrative assistants, park admissions, custodial, lifeguards, housekeeping, food service, and more. Anyone interested in applying can go to their website’s job page.

For more information, you can visit the Enchanted Forest Water Safari website or by calling 315-369-6145.