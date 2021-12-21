(WIVB) — Erie County wants to make it easier for people to test for COVID, the flu and RSV this winter season.
Now when you get swabbed for COVID, you’ll get results for all three viruses. This will be for samples collected for a PCR test through the department of health. Health officials say all three can cause similar symptoms, so it is important to know which one you have so you’re not spreading it.
People will be notified of their results within one to three days and appointments need to be made in advance. For more information, click here.
New on WIVB.com
- Winter solstice 2021: Why the shortest ‘day’ of the year is actually the longest
- Family of six displaced after fire in the City of Syracuse Tuesday morning
- Cool Schools: North Syracuse CSD teachers donate food baskets for families in need
- How a misdial turned into a Santa tracking tradition
- Erie County to test for the flu and RSV as well as COVID