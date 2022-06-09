Update

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport man was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident near an Ontario County religious center Wednesday evening.

According to New York State Police officials, 23-year-old Michael Bushart was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police say troopers were dispatched to the Hill Cumorah Center in the Village of Manchester around 5:45 p.m. after an apartment window was struck by a bullet. Responding law enforcement officers reported additional shots fired after they arrived on the scene.

Authorities say Bushart was target-shooting from a farmland west of Hill Cumorah. A search warrant was executed in Fairport and a number of long guns were seized, police said Thursday morning.

Bushart was arraigned Thursday morning and released after being placed on pretrial supervision.

No injuries were reported and state police indicated Wednesday night there was no apparent ill-intent.

There was a substantial police presence at the scene Wednesday, including the FBI, ATF, New YOrk State Police, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.

"We have our resources that come in division aviation came, we lock down perimeter, make sure the neighborhood is safe," said New York State Police Major Brian Ratajczak. "There was a subject in the nearby area firing a weapon with no ill intent we believe right now he is in custody doesn't appear to be intentional firing upon the vicinity."

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, issued the following statement:

This afternoon, several shots were fired at or near the Hill Cumorah Visitors' Center in Palmyra, New York. Gratefully, no injuries have been reported. At this hour, there is little information available. Inquiries about details should be directed to local law enforcement. Police have dispersed from the area and the roadway has opened up to traffic.

