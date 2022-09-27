ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.

Yesterday afternoon a subject was stopped and interviewed by Ithaca Police Officers due to matching the description of the subject in the investigation. This occurred on West State Street near Geneva Street in the City of Ithaca.

After being interviewed, the person was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, a class D Felony. The person arrested was identified by Ithaca Police Department as, 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark of Ithaca. There are additional charges pending on Mr. Denmark. No additional information is being released by Ithaca Police Department at this time since this is an ongoing investigation.

The Ithaca Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation, and any witnesses to these incidents are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department by any of the means below.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

