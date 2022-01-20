Fort Drum auctioning fitness equipment

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fitness equipment will be up for auction on Fort Drum this weekend.

Fort Drum Morale Welfare and Recreation’s Fitness Facilities and Sports Program is hosting a fitness equipment silent auction beginning on January 21 and continuing on January 22.

This will auction off 100 pieces of used cardio and strength equipment, including exercise machines, punching bags, benches and more.

This auction is open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders. All bids must be placed in person during auction hours.

Fort Drum confirmed that the winning bidders will be notified by phone and must accept, pay for and pick up the equipment during the week of January 24.

The auction will be held on both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Magrath Sports Complex. Community members can enter through the Visitor Control Center.