Fort Drum officer facing charges, accused of accepting ‘gratuities’ from local contractor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum officer has been indicted following multiple incidents with a North Country contractor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The United States Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of New York has confirmed that 55-year-old Cindy McAleese of Dexter, New York was arraigned on December 22 on a one-count indictment, which charged her with conspiring to commit an offense against the U.S. by seeking and accepting gratuities.

According to the DOJ, while McAleese was working as a civilian contracting officer for the U.S. Army at Fort Drum, she allegedly “sought and received things of value” from North Country contractor Sean O’Sullivan.

The DOJ stated that this included sports tickets, meals, sexual encounters and “time and attention. McAleese then in exchange was said to have provided O’Sullivan’s company with government contracts and approved payment on those contracts.

The recent indictment also alleged that McAleese and O’Sullivan “took steps to keep their relationship a secret” from other Fort Drum officials.

McAleese was released following the indictment pending trial to be scheduled before Judge Hurd in Utica, New York. The charge filed against McAleese carriers a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

As of December 22, O’Sullivan had already pleaded guilty to similar charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11, 2022

The Department also said that all charges currently stand as accusations and McAleese is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General Defense Criminal Investigative Service; U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division; General Services Administration, Office of the Inspector General; U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General; and Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, Northeastern Region, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry.

This indictment was first announced by U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Patrick J. Hegarty, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service; Larry S. Moreland, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Mid-Atlantic Fraud Field Office; Joseph Dattoria, Special Agent in Charge of the General Services Administration, Office of the Inspector General; Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General, Eastern Region; and Joseph Harris, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, Northeastern Region.