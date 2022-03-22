ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — A soldier from Fort Drum has been arrested on rape charges after being found to have had sexual contact with a minor.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, 21-year-old Alexander Calixto was arrested on Sunday, March 20 after he arranged to meet with a 13-year-old female child in the City of Rome on March 19.

Calixto was identified as a Fort Drum soldier originally from Wilkesbarre, Pennsylvania.

The Sherrif’s Office stated that Calixto had arranged to meet with the child after exchanging information on dating and social media internet sites.

Specifically, at approximately 12:430 p.m. on March 19, the 13-year-old female victim was reported to Rome Police as a missing person.

Around 8 p.m., Rome Police received information that the child was possible at a hotel in Rome. Police responded and located the child with Calixto.

Utica Police Department Investigator Ryan Kelly and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Mark Chrysler, both assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, were then assigned to the case. An investigation revealed that Calixto had sexual contact with the 13-year-old victim while at the hotel in Rome.

The following day on March 20, Calixto was arrested by CAC Investigators Kelly and Chrysler. He was charged with Rape in the Second Degree, a Class “D” Felony.

After processing, Calixto was taken to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility where he was arraigned and remanded to the facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.

An Order of Protection has been issued on behalf of the victim and services have been offered to the child through the Child Advocacy Center.