Gas prices in NYS remain higher than US average

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The changes aren’t huge, but gas prices have gone down both in New York and the country as a whole.

AAA reports that the U.S. average for a gallon of gas dropped two cents, while New York’s average went down by one.

  • U.S. average: $3.29 ($2.25 in 2020)
  • NYS average: $3.50 ($2.32 in 2020)

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.46 (no change from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.45 (down one cent from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.50 (no change from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)
  • Rome – $3.52 (down one cent from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.46 (down one cent from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.50 (down four cents from last week)

“Despite increased demand with holiday travelers, national gas prices are down two cents from last week,” AAA says. “Oil prices are now fluctuating in the $70s, and if oil prices go up, gas prices usually follow. January typically brings the cheapest prices of the year with a drop in demand amid winter weather.”

