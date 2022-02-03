Georgia man resists arrest, charged on gun and drug possession

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man from Georgia was arrested in Utica for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm and resisting arrest.

Around 6:15 pm on February 2nd, a joint vehicle stop was conducted by the Utica Police Departments Crime Prevention Unit and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on the 700 block of Jay Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Brandell Watkins of Atlanta, GA.

During the stop, Watkins made several attempts to reach for something in the center console area of his dashboard, behavior consistent with someone looking for a weapon. Officers advised him multiple times to stop these actions, but Watkins ignored those instructions. According to Police, Watkins was then taken out of his car and a search was conducted.

During the vehicle search, several illegal items were found including:

A loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun

An extended magazine

6 oz. of cocaine

$14,000 in cash

Watkins was arrested by the GIVE Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and CPU and charged with the following: