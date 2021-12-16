Gift Wrapping 101: How to make presents stand out

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘Tis the season for shopping and for giving! If you dread wrapping presents, the talented team at the Apple Barrel Cafe + Store in Schoharie want to make things easier for you this year.

Originally started as a farm stand after the end of WWII, Apple Barrel has become a staple in Schoharie County. The Loden family has owned the small country store since 1983 and have seen it through numerous expansions and redevelopments. Today, Apple Barrel spans nearly 6,000 sq. ft. and offers home decor, gifts, fashion, gourmet food products, and an award-winning cafe.

One of their best kept secrets is the fact they offer free gift wrapping! Every year the team strategizes that season’s gift wrapping themes, usually offering the choice between two different color sets. This year they’re offering three different styles.

Joshua Loden is a jack-of-all-trades at the store, telling NEWS10 he could gift wrap before putting sentences together and doing multiplication. His flair for fashion translates into his perfectly-wrapped creations.

For beginners, Loden suggests gift bags with an elevated touch! For tissue paper, he recommends folding two pieces of different colored tissue paper asymmetrically. He’s not a big fan of the flower method with tissue paper because he says it can make the gift bag look like it has traveled for miles.

Adding an ornament or a family photo can also take your gift wrapped creations to the next level and show your loved ones you care. If you’re not afraid of ribbon, a handmade bow can also really spice up your gifts.

Loden says handmade ribbons can add a special touch to your gifts, but if it’s too daunting, store bought works just as well.

When you’re wrapping a box, Loden says don’t overuse gift wrap. He suggests measuring your box to the paper and cutting any excess as you go. He’s a big fan of creases for clean, crisps folds and says don’t be afraid of tape. Use as many or as little as you need.

In the digital exclusive below, see how to wrap a present in less than 15 seconds:

If you really want to step up your gift wrapping game this year, Loden suggests buying wrapping paper that coordinates with your Christmas tree and sticking with those colors for all the presents.

If you still need to do shopping this holiday season the Apple Barrel Cafe + Store is open seven days a week and offers free gift wrapping while supplies last. They’re located at 115 NY-30A, Schoharie, N.Y. 12157.